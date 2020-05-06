Russian Influencers Say They Were Offered Up to $100K to Tell Fans to Support Extending Putin’s Term Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:08s - Published 2 minutes ago Russian Influencers Say They Were Offered Up to $100K to Tell Fans to Support Extending Putin’s Term In an effort to boost popularity of a referendum to extend Vladimir Putin’s time in office, some influencers and bloggers claim they were offered up to $100,000 to publicly support it. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

Vladimir Putin's approval ratings have dipped because of the fallout from the novel coronavirus crisis, according to a poll. But support for him changing the constitution so he can rule for longer has.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published on May 6, 2020