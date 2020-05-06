Global  

Russian Influencers Say They Were Offered Up to $100K to Tell Fans to Support Extending Putin’s Term
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:08s - Published
In an effort to boost popularity of a referendum to extend Vladimir Putin’s time in office, some influencers and bloggers claim they were offered up to $100,000 to publicly support it.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

