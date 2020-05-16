Global  

PMQs: PM's investment announcements only 0.2% of GDP
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the investment announcements made in a speech by Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday, which he claimed amount to "investment equivalent to less than a hundred pounds per person" and called on Mr Johnson to extend the furlough scheme.

The criticism comes as several companies announced significant jobs cuts yesterday, including Airbus and EasyJet.

