PMQs: PM's investment announcements only 0.2% of GDP

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the investment announcements made in a speech by Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday, which he claimed amount to "investment equivalent to less than a hundred pounds per person" and called on Mr Johnson to extend the furlough scheme.

The criticism comes as several companies announced significant jobs cuts yesterday, including Airbus and EasyJet.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn