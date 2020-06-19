5 Facts About the 4th of July

1.

The Declaration of Independence wasn't signed on July 4.

July 4 was just the day the Continental Congress adopted the finalized document.

2.

Massachusetts was the first state to recognize the holiday.

The state adopted the holiday on July 3, 1781.

3.

In New England, it's tradition to eat salmon on the fourth of July.

The dish is typically paired with green peas.

4.

The nation will eat their fill of hot dogs.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, approximately 150 million hot dogs will be consumed on the Fourth of July.

5.

Americans will spend billions on food and booze.

The National Retail Federation estimates $7.1 billion will be spent on food.

The Beer Institute thinks $1 billion will be spent on beer and $450 million will be spent on wine.