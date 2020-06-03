Global  

Do Zero Dollar Premium Medicare Advantage Plans Exist?
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:54s - Published
When it comes to Medicare, there’s so much information out there that it’s hard to know what’s true and what’s not.

Julie Lucey with Sovereign Select is here today to put some of those Medicare questions to rest!

She explains how zero-dollar premium plans ARE possible and what to be aware of when buying these plans.

Julie Lucey is hosting a FREE Road to Medicare event, virtually or via phone, on Friday, July 10.

These events are educational only; no sales activities or materials will be present.

For more information or to register, call (414) 253-3554 or visit JLMedicare.com.

You may be directed to a licensed insurance agent.

Sovereign Select does not represent Medicare, or any government agency.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 414-253-3554 or email [email protected] for more information.

