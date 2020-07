Widow says dead husband's name was used to vote Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 weeks ago Widow says dead husband's name was used to vote Officials are investigating a possible voting irregularity in Oklahoma's primary election. Someone reportedly cast a ballot for a man who died last year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SOMEONE REPORTEDLY CAST ABALLOT FOR A MAN WHO DIED LASTYEAR.THAT MAN'S WIFE - GLENNIE -FOUND OUT WHEN SHE WENT TO CASTHER BALLOT.THEY SAID - HER HUSBAND HADALREADY VOTED.GLENNIE ASKED TO SEE THESIGNATURE, AND SAYS IT LOOKEDNOTHING LIKE HER HUSBAND'S -SAYING THE SIGNATURE ON THEBALLOT WAS JUST A WAVY LINE."THEY'RE EXPLOITING MY HUSBAND.HE WAS A MARINE, HE SERVED HISCOUNTRY, AND NOW SOMEBODY ISTAKING ADVANTAGE OF HIS NAME."COUNTY OFFICIALS SAY -THEYDON'T KNOW IF THE PERSON THATVOTED USED A FAKE I- D, OR IFTHIS WAS A SIMPLE MISTAKE AND AVOTER WAS ISSUED THE WRONGBALLOT.