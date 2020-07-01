Naughty Dog Boss Is Excited by PlayStation 5's Capabilities

Naughty Dog Boss Is Excited by PlayStation 5's Capabilities The studio's vice president, Neil Druckmann, has high hopes for Sony's next generation console.

Its SSD will help reduce load times and give a boost to developers who usually have to work hard to limit loading screens.

While Naughty Dog does its best to eliminate load screens, the new console's capabilities will take out a lot of the work they have to do.

