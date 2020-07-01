TN Aquarium invites Chattanooga to explore the Riverfront this 4th of July Weekend

All, it's just there are a lot of things to do in and around downtown chattanooga.

As we go through the week and into the fourth of we get our friend tom benson from the tennessee aquarium is joining us to give us just a loser.

He tom good morning good morning to interesting background you have this jellyfish is this is jellyfish and it's a real, sometimes we see those animated graphics behind people on skype calls and conference calls, but these are the west coast jellies that are in the lockton room here in the river jordan building.

He mentioned several times earlier in the week guys with a lot of things cooking at the aquarium for me diamond that will find out exactly how the phased reopening is gone.

The word it's going really well.

We worked fo month israel and safety first for our guests and for our family are staff and volunteers and everything's been running really speak with the fourth of july will be our fourth weekend that we have been open were reminding people that everyone needs to get a timed entry ticket purchased online in advance is what were trying to do is limit the capacity in our building, so everybody can state is equally distant with our buildings again.

Ask peter moore inserts really important that people buy their tickets i advance.

We can keep lit on the number of people that are comin into the buildings and ensure everyone by giving them extra space i talked to several people who have been to be aquarium since the reopening and they said because of your efforts an crowd control.

It's a lot more of a relaxed journey through the aquarium so that so that some good news.

The big big intense crowds are two things in this time to go to the yeah absolutely.

In fact, over the fourth of july weekend were going to expand our hours from nine a.m.

To nine p.m.

Here in tennessee aquarium to allow for your guest to come in and experience the rent because we recognize that there are a lot of things that are traditional holiday events that are not available and so if you like downtown chattanooga families to safely get out and enjoy some relaxing experiences, ligaments tennessee.

In addition, the chandigarh market is to be out on the aquarium plaza.

All three dates friday, saturday and sunday and the metal of honor heritage center has expanded hours to weave in the open until nine p.m.

Weave in the open until nine p.m.

I saturday as well so gives more people an opportunity to come down but again keeping a limit on the number of people that enter our building shower so there's more time to relax and enjoy and i would imagine the medal of hono heritage center is kind of an added boost to the area menu guys after them as well.

Absolutely.

And you we had opened the turtles of the world the brand-new gallery here tennessee grant just before closure on march thirteenth medal of honor heritage center had only been open a couple weeks ago.

These are render experiences for your chattanooga to take advantage of and the folks little honor heritage center done a great jo exhibit their outreach programs, which they been doing virtually to really still those values that there talking about through their exhibits as you go throug the center ends, side note, they are all celebrating the life of me, doctor barry walker.

She's the only female recipient of th medal of honor and it is a great exhibit there would be living story and so got a positive as well during the holiday weekend it's a very patriotic and come down and visit our heritage center during the fourth of jul weekend, and of course if you want to know what else is going on is for is finding a good place to eat, go to visit chattanooga.com/restaurants again visit chattanooga .com/restaurants tom sounds lik you guys every very very busy weekend all planned out my manager busy week problem starts right about now.

Yeah and it's nice because again everybody is doing such a great job with planning in advance.

This mentioned the safe weekend for oneself.

We hope to see a lot of folks to solicit.

Remember those timed entry ticket in advance online and tillage website to find those tickets you easiest tn aqua aqa.orgy?i tom benson.

Thank you so much.

We hope you have a very very happy fourth