Record $1 Billion of 'ISIS-Made' Amphetamines Seized by Italian Police The amount of amphetamines confiscated equates to 84 million pills or 15.4 U.S. tons.

It is reportedly the largest-ever amphetamine bust to date.

The massive shipment entered Italy through the port city of Salerno.

The pills were stashed in industrial-use paper cylinders.

Italian authorities were expecting the shipment through an ongoing investigation that included "intercepted phone calls." They believe ISIS worked in tandem with Italian organized crime group Camorra in order to ship the drugs into Europe.

It is widely believed that the drugs are being used as stimulants for militants in Syria, as well as being used to turn a profit.

Italian Authorities, via CNN

