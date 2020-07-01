Academy Meets Diversity Target With New Members

Academy Meets Diversity Target With New Members The Academy invited 819 new members, including Eva Longoria, Zendaya and Awkwafina.

After the #OscarsSoWhite movement in 2016, the Academy promised to double the number of women and people of color.

Of those invited this year, 45 percent are women and 36 percent are non-white.

In 2018, the Academy was 32 percent female, with 16 percent of members from "underrepresented ethnic/racial communities.” The Academy also announced an initiative called Aperture 2025 to continue increasing its diversity over the next five years.