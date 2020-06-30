Macon Bibb Fire issues fireworks safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is fast approaching and with the number of COVID cases rising many people are preparing to celebrate by lighting fireworks at home.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten spoke with fire safety professionals, and has more on what you need to know.

"standup:each year the macon-bibb county fire department gets several calls for injuries and fires resulting from people not knowing what they are doing.

To minimize those call the department says its all about handling firework correctly."

Saturday is the fourth of july, and fireworks will light up the night sky.

Fire chief marvin riggins says he wants the county to have fun, but be safe.

"practice safe distancing and practice safe fire utilization here in bibb county" according to chief riggins, fire departments in georgia receive nearly 9000 calls regarding a firework injury a year.

Fire safety educator jeremy webb shares a few tips if you shoot off firework.

First, make sure the handler is 18 or older.

Next, make sure you have the right protection for your eyes, hands, and feet.

"no open toe shoes or sandals" and also: "light one fire work at a time" webb says if it doesn't light at all, leave it alone and don't relight it.

Georgia fire marshal, jason pritchett, also provided a few safety tips.

He says when the celebration is over, make sure to properly dispose the fireworks.

"either let them sit over night or douce them with water before you put them in any trash cans.

2:48 pritchett says do not light fireworks in an area that's dry, always point them in an upward direction, and be a least 100 feet away from a display.

He also emphasizes: "keep these products out of the hands of children " prichetts adds its essential to purchase fireworks from a licensed georgia dealer, to ensure they are within federal c1 3 b13 standards.