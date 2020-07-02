How To File Your Taxes With TurboTax Online

|
TurboTax Online is an easy-to-use internet-based program that can help you prepare and file your taxes.
You don't need anything other than an email address to get started.
It works like an interview asking you simple questions about your life that affect your tax situation guiding you along the way with helpful tips and searchable information available when you need it.
It'll check your work before you file to make sure everything has been entered correctly and if you choose TurboTax Live you can even request a tax expert review of your return.
You can either e-file or print and mail your return when you're finished and after you file there's help available to find your status or amend your return if necessary.
For more answers to your questions visit turbotax.com/support
