Activists call for officers to be fired over ‘disturbing’ photos taken near Elijah McClain memorial



Community activists are livid after learning a group of Aurora police officers are under investigation for photographing themselves, allegedly posing inappropriately, mocking the manner in which Elijah.. Credit: KDVR Duration: 01:49 Published 7 hours ago

Aurora City Council hears about protest response; feds looking at McClain case



Federal law enforcement investigators said Tuesday evening that they have been reviewing the facts of the Elijah McClain case for a possible civil rights investigation and said they were aware of the.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:57 Published 20 hours ago