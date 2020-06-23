Global  

LI Teen Credited With Saving Her Family From House Fire
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:54s - Published
On Long Island, a quick-thinking 15-year-old is credited with saving her family from a rapidly moving house fire.

