LI Teen Credited With Saving Her Family From House Fire
On Long Island, a quick-thinking 15-year-old is credited with saving her family from a rapidly moving house fire.
Family loses everything in fire, say caused by fireworks10 minutes was all it took for Michelle Hamilton and her family to lose their home Sunday night. The Buffalo Fire Department said fireworks may have sparked the fire that destroyed the house on Olympic..
Teenage girls found, neighborhood seeks peaceMissing teen girls were never at home believed to be connected to sex trafficking, police say
Family escapes fire at Otay Mesa homeAn Otay Mesa family fled their home after flames ripped through a bedroom and attic.