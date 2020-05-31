Largest US Pizza Hut Franchisee Files for Bankruptcy
On July 1st, NPC International Inc sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.
Pizza Hut's Largest Franchisee Files for BankruptcyThe Yum Brands franchisee, NPC International, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy even as the company's revenue remained steady amid the pandemic.
