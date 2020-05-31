Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Largest US Pizza Hut Franchisee Files for Bankruptcy
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Largest US Pizza Hut Franchisee Files for Bankruptcy

Largest US Pizza Hut Franchisee Files for Bankruptcy

On July 1st, NPC International Inc sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

World's largest Pizza Hut franchisee files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

The world's largest Pizza Hut franchisee filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday. In its...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.Motley FoolKhaleej Times




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pizza Hut's Largest Franchisee Files for Bankruptcy [Video]

Pizza Hut's Largest Franchisee Files for Bankruptcy

The Yum Brands franchisee, NPC International, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy even as the company's revenue remained steady amid the pandemic.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published
Franchisees Of Iconic American Fast Food Restaurants Are 'Sucking Wind' [Video]

Franchisees Of Iconic American Fast Food Restaurants Are 'Sucking Wind'

Just because a business owner runs a chain restaurant with a household name, it doesn't mean they're immune to the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Business Insider, franchisees running..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published