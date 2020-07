Lee County Manager calls out Collier County Commissioner Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:34s - Published 3 minutes ago Lee County Manager calls out Collier County Commissioner Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais says a Collier County Commissioner irresponsibly told people from the east coast to come visit our beaches. He fears that this will bring crowds to the beaches during a pandemic when it is not needed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ONLY BEACH IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDAOPEN WITH NO RESTRICTIONS FOTHE HOLIDAY WEEKEND.LEE COUNTY MANAGER ROGERDESJARLAIS SAYS A COLLIER COUNTYCOMMISSIONER ’IRRESPONSIBLY’INVITED PEOPLE ON THE EAST COASTTO OUR BEACHES.DESJARLAIS RELEASED THISSTATEMENT THAT READS IN PARTQUOTE- "COLLIER COMMISSIONERPENNY TAYLOR, IN AN ON-CAMERAINTERVIEW, IRRESPONSIBLY TOOK ITA STEP TOO FAR BY INVITINGPEOPLE FROM FLORIDA’S EAST COASTTO INUNDATE LEE COUNTY BEACHES....IT’S CHALLENGING ENOUGH TONAVIGATE THROUGH THE PANDEMICAND KEEP RESIDENTS’ BESTINTERESTS IN MIND WITHOUT ACOMM







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Three hospitals report ICU buds full



Three hospitals in Southwest Florida have reported that their ICU is full. Those hospitals are Cape Coral Hospital, Physicians Regional Healthcare and Lehigh Regional Medical Center. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:38 Published 3 minutes ago Lee County: No plans to close beaches



Lee County says they have no plans to close beaches and ask that people follow CDC guidelines to ensure the publics safety. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:26 Published 23 hours ago In person graduations to take place in Lee County



The Lee County School District is moving forward with its in person graduation ceremonies next month. They will be encouraging CDC guidelines and masks. If you cannot attend graduation, it can be seen.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:59 Published 2 days ago