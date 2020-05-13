Global  

Ed Sheeran and Paul McCartney among 1,500 acts calling for UK government to save live music
Ed Sheeran and Paul McCartney among 1,500 acts calling for UK government to save live music

Ed Sheeran and Paul McCartney among 1,500 acts calling for UK government to save live music

Ed Sheeran, Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Skepta, Rita Ora, Coldplay, Eric Clapton, Sam Smith, Sir Rod Stewart, Liam Gallagher, Dua Lipa, and Annie Lennox are among the 1,500 acts who have called for the British government to help save the live music industry.

