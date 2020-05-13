Ed Sheeran and Paul McCartney among 1,500 acts calling for UK government to save live music

Dakota Johnson had to pitch for Coldplay job Dakota Johnson insisted she didn't get any preferential treatment when she was chosen to co-direct a Coldplay video.

Mexican musicians bring melodies to the streets As the normally bustling streets of Mexico City have emptied out, out-of-work musicians looking to make ends meet have been filling roadways with the melodies of their marimbas, trumpets and güiros. Libby Hogan has more.

Naomi Campbell not speaking to Skepta? Naomi Campbell is friends with all her ex-boyfriend, apart from her most recent one - who is believed to be Skepta.

heartbreaking announcement: Rita Ora's grandmother has died Rita Ora has taken to Instagram to reveal her grandmother has died.

Rod Stewart wants Rhys Ifans to play him in biopic Rod Stewart is keen to see actor Rhys Ifans play him in a biopic.

Sir Rod Stewart: Penny Lancaster is 'everything' to me Sir Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster is "everything" to him and he is surprised she "kept him around for 20 years".

'I've lost my wife!' Rod Stewart's 'Strictly' jealousy Penny Lancaster has revealed that her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, was jealous when she competed on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2007 and spent hours dancing with another man.

'We're over it': Wiley and Stormzy have ended their feud! Wiley and Stormzy have ended their feud but the 41-year-old grime star has no plans to make up with Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran was most played artist of 2019 Ed Sheeran was the most played artist of 2019, topping the list for the fourth time in five years. The Suffolk singer-songwriter, 29, had a bumper year in which he released his No.6 Collaborations Project, reaching number one in both the UK and US, and starred in Danny Boyle’s film Yesterday.

Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi among stars demanding government helps live music industry Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, and Rita Ora are among the stars calling on the U.K. government to assist those working in the live music industry in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Ringo Starr reuniting with Paul McCartney for birthday charity show In honor of his 80th birthday, Ringo Starr announced his plan to host a charity concert event.

Highlights of this day in history: John Lennon and Paul McCartney meet for first time; Baseball's first All-Star Game; Outbreak of the Biafran War; Painter Frida..

Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones are amongst the more than 1,500 musicians who...

LONDON: Some 1,500 acts including Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones urged the British...