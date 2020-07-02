Global  
 

Criminal phone system hack likened to ‘cracking enigma code'
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Criminal phone system hack likened to ‘cracking enigma code'

Criminal phone system hack likened to ‘cracking enigma code'

The NCA’s director of investigations Nikki Holland has said her team described the infiltration of an encrypted communications network used by criminals as the equivalent of “cracking the enigma code”.

Report by Patelr.

0
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nikki Holland Nikki Holland


National Crime Agency National Crime Agency National law enforcement agency in the United Kingdom

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published

WorldNews
Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published

