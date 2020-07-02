Criminal phone system hack likened to ‘cracking enigma code'
Criminal phone system hack likened to ‘cracking enigma code'
The NCA’s director of investigations Nikki Holland has said her team described the infiltration of an encrypted communications network used by criminals as the equivalent of “cracking the enigma code”.
Law enforcement groups have made an "unparalleled victory against kingpin criminals" after taking down a military-grade encrypted global communication service. Thousands of officers from the NCA, regional crime squads and every police force in the UK were involved in the massive international sting which made 746 arrests, claimed £54 million in criminal cash, 77 firearms and seized over two tonnes of drugs. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
