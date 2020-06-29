Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Jersey Reopens Casinos, Amusement Parks And More In Time For July 4th Weekend
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:51s - Published
New Jersey Reopens Casinos, Amusement Parks And More In Time For July 4th Weekend

New Jersey Reopens Casinos, Amusement Parks And More In Time For July 4th Weekend

Businesses must operate at only 25% capacity with proper safety measures in place, and face coverings are required.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

New Jersey Reopens Casinos, Amusement Parks And More In Time For Holiday Weekend

Each business must operate at only 25% capacity with proper safety measures in place, and face...
CBS 2 - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Several Industries Reopen In New Jersey [Video]

Several Industries Reopen In New Jersey

New Jersey's casinos and other recreational facilities will reopen today.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published
Casinos, Amusement Parks Reopen In New Jersey Ahead Of July 4th Weekend [Video]

Casinos, Amusement Parks Reopen In New Jersey Ahead Of July 4th Weekend

Jan Carabeo reports from Atlantic City.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 04:00Published
New Jersey Shopping Malls Reopen For First Time Since March Shutdown [Video]

New Jersey Shopping Malls Reopen For First Time Since March Shutdown

Malls across New Jersey reopened Monday after being shut down for more than three months due to the coronavirus. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published