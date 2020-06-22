Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Best Moira Rose Quotes on Schitt’s Creek
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 13:06s - Published
Top 10 Best Moira Rose Quotes on Schitt’s Creek

Top 10 Best Moira Rose Quotes on Schitt’s Creek

The best Moira Rose quotes on “Schitt’s Creek” are anything but irrelevant.

For this list, we’re specifically looking at quotes, rather than Moira’s iconic moments, such as the pep talk she gives Stevie during “Cabaret.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The best Moira Rose quotes on “Schitt’s Creek” are anything but irrelevant.

For this list, we’re specifically looking at quotes, rather than Moira’s iconic moments, such as the pep talk she gives Stevie during “Cabaret.” Our countdown includes everything time she says “baby,” fruit win, she hath risen, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Unforgettable Santana Moments on Glee [Video]

Top 10 Unforgettable Santana Moments on Glee

There are far too many Santana moments on "Glee" to list, but in honor of Naya Rivera, we’ll try. For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the funniest, most heart warming, and most all around..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:09Published
Alex Trebek 80th birthday: His best moments and quotes [Video]

Alex Trebek 80th birthday: His best moments and quotes

Alex Trebek, iconic TV personality and "Jeopardy!" game show host, is celebrating his 80th birthday. Here are some of his best moments and quotes.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:13Published
Top 10 She’s the Man Lines We Still Quote Today [Video]

Top 10 She’s the Man Lines We Still Quote Today

This rom-com may have come out in 2006, but these are the “She’s the Man” lines we still quote today. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most iconic quotes from this teen sports romantic..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:17Published