Sheriff 'outraged and shocked' by deputy's assault on inmate
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:38s - Published
A Hamilton County deputy who kicked an inmate in the head will be arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday afternoon.

