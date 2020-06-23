Sheriff 'outraged and shocked' by deputy's assault on inmate
A Hamilton County deputy who kicked an inmate in the head will be arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday afternoon.
Hamilton County deputy kicks restrained inmate in headSgt. Jesse Franklin has been charged with misdemeanor assault for kicking a restrained inmate in the head on June 9, 2020.
