‘Justice League’ Actor Calls Out Joss Whedon, New ‘The Crown’ Casting, & More | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:47s - Published
‘Justice League’ Actor Calls Out Joss Whedon, New ‘The Crown’ Casting, & More | THR News
‘Justice League’ actor Ray Fisher is calling out director Joss Whedon, ‘The Crown’ casts its new Princess Margaret, and the SAG Awards are the latest award show to be delayed to COVID-19.
