Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz In 'Most Dangerous Game' New Trailer

Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz and more star in this new trailer for 'Most Dangerous Game'.

Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he's not the hunter - but the prey.

This trailer is in HD.