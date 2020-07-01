Texas issues statewide requirement on face masks
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday decreed that face masks must be worn in all counties with over 20 coronavirus cases, billing the measure as a requirement to avoid another economic shutdown.
City of Cedar Hill The Governor also issued a proclamation restricting outdoor gatherings of over 10 people. You can find the full ord… https://t.co/lDL98kQjmr 56 seconds ago
✭Nancy Alday✭ RT @TheColonyTexas: Gov. Abbott has issued an executive order effective at 12:01 p.m. July 3, requiring all Texans to wear a face covering… 1 minute ago
Cristina RT @HidalgoCounty: Gov. Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in… 2 minutes ago
555 🖤 RT @CityofSanAngelo: Governor Abbott issued an executive order today requiring face coverings in Texas for every county that has more than… 2 minutes ago
Andrew de Moray 🏴 🇺🇲 RT @GraysonCounty: Governor Abbott Establishes Statewide Face Covering Requirement, Issues Proclamation To Limit Gatherings
https://t.co/F… 3 minutes ago
Mike Wilson RT @WTHRcom: JUST IN: The Governor of Texas has issued a mandate requiring all Texans and visitors to wear a mask in public spaces. https:/… 6 minutes ago
Jesus Medrano Palacios You have it here folks!! This is something we need to slow the spread. Please follow the guidelines.… https://t.co/yshizhHOFA 6 minutes ago
Anand C. Patel So now it makes sense to wear masks, is that it? Deplorable.
https://t.co/HvVM7COEGn 10 minutes ago
Florida tops 10,000 virus cases in a day[NFA] Florida, among the states hardest hit by the June surge, reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its largest spike so far, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday..
DFW Airport's Face Mask Requirement Begins ThursdayIf you're flying out of DFW Airport for July 4 weekend, pack a mask. Starting today, face coverings are required.
Woman In Fort Worth 7-Eleven Spits On Counter After Being Told She Had To Wear A Face MaskA woman in North Texas became verbally abusive and even spit on a convenience store counter after being told she would have to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase. Katie Johnston reports.