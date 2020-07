2 of 3 OHP troopers released from hospital after procession crash

YOU CAN WATCH ITON YOUR TWO WORKS FOR YOUAPP.THE RIB CRIB IN BLUE DOME...IS HOSTING A WEEKLONGFUNDRAISING EFFORTTO SUPPORT THE FAMILIES OFSGT CRAIG JOHNSON ANDOFFICER AURASH ZARKESHAN.THE RESTAURANT SAYS IT WILLDONATE 100 PERCENT OF THEITS PROCEEDS... MADE BETWEENJULY SIXTH AND JULY 10TH..RIB CRIB SAYS THE PROFITSWILL GO DIRECTLY TO BOTHFAMILIES... THROUGH THETULSA FRATERNAL ORDER OFPOLICE... BENEVOLENCE FUND.THREE OKLAHOMA HIGHWAYPATROLMEN ARE RECOVERING...FOLLOWING A CRASH WHILEESCORTING THE BODY OF SGT.JOHNSON TO OKLAHOMA CITY.

2WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER.... GIVES US THELATEST UPDATE.THERE IS SOME GOOD NEWS - ASTWO OF THE THREE TROOPERSARE OUT OF THE HOSPITAL.

ANDTHE THIRD IS EXPECTED TO BEOKAY.THE CRASH HAPPENED JUSTBEFORE 11 A-M ON THEKILPATRICK TURNPIKE INOKLAHOMA CITY.

ALL THREETROOPERS WERE ON MOTORCYCLES- LEADING THE PROCESSION FORSGT.

CRAIG JOHNSON'S BODYFROM THE MEDICAL EXAMINER'SOFFICE TO AN ORGAN DONATIONFACILITY.

ACCORDING TO TEHDEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY- A DRIVER IN A SILVER S-U-VPULLED OVER TO ALLOW THEPROCESSION TO PASS.

ONE OFTHE TROOPERS HIT THE BUMPEROF THE S-U-V WHILE IT WASPARKED ON THE SHOULDER.

HISMOTORCYCLE THEN WENT BACKINTO THE ROAD - COLLIDINGWITH THE OTHER TWOMOTORCYCLES.

THOSE AT THESCENE SAYING IT WAS LUCKY TOHAVE HELP ALREADY THERE.00:00:00;00-00:00:17;15BHDN5PM TROOPER TURNPIKECRASH SOTVO TROOPER"Fortunately for us therewere already so many policeofficers and firstresponders involved with theescort and everything.

So wehave so many people thatwere already on scene thatwere able to immediately,you know, respond and checkon them and startadministering medicaltreatment." THE TROOPERSINVOLVED ARE STEVE EASON -AN 18-YEAR VETERAN.

ROCKYBARNES - A 22-YEAR VETERAN.

