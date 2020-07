Diener, Marquette Golden Eagles prepare for tournament in Ohio Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:50s - Published 3 days ago Diener, Marquette Golden Eagles prepare for tournament in Ohio As Marquette gets ready to play in their first basketball tournament in a while, Travis Diener knows better than most that one of the first full-contact sporting events will be a test for the team. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this