Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash

Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash

Vanilla Ice has backed out of plans to perform at an Independence Day party due to concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases in Austin, Texas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Coronavirus updates: US surpasses 52K daily cases; Jersey Shore open, California beaches closed for July 4th; Texas mask mandate begins

 India is expected to become the third worst-hit country. Face masks are now required in Texas as crowds flock to the Jersey Shore. Latest coronavirus news.
USATODAY.com

Live Coronavirus Updates: U.S. Leaders Change Course

 Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas ordered most state residents to wear masks in public, after opposing local officials’ efforts to require them. Britain’s prime..
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories July 3 A

 Here's the latest for Friday July 3rd: Pelosi, Schumer blast Trump over Russia-Afghanistan allegations; Texas governor makes masks mandatory in public for most..
USATODAY.com

Vanilla Ice Vanilla Ice American rapper

Vanilla Ice to perform concert in Texas despite COVID-19 surge [Video]

Vanilla Ice to perform concert in Texas despite COVID-19 surge

Rapper Vanilla Ice, best known for his song, “Ice Ice Baby,” is set to perform in Texas on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Vanilla Ice cancels Independence Day gig [Video]

Vanilla Ice cancels Independence Day gig

The 'Ice Ice Baby' hitmaker was hoping to host an Independence Throwback Beach Party in Austin, Texas, which would have paid homage to the 90s. However, due to the spike in coronavirus cases, the gig has now been cancelled.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:54Published

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

For This Fourth of July, Officials Say Celebrate Freedom by Staying Home

 As the nation staggers toward a holiday weekend during the coronavirus pandemic, health officials are pleading with residents to not make a bad situation worse.
NYTimes.com

Fourth of July: Why this Independence Day will be unlike any other

 With the usual parades and events on hold, it's set to be a unique year for US Independence Day.
BBC News

Austin, Texas Austin, Texas Capital of Texas, United States

Austin schools suspend Black students nearly 5 times as often as white students

 In the 2018-19 school year, when the Austin district gave 2,599 out-of-school suspensions, 7.4% of the district's Black students were suspended.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

VetsInMusic

🎧 #MusicHeals 🎧 Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash - Music News https://t.co/rjzT3BMf3P 4 hours ago

Dekatt23

Maurice Dekatt Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash https://t.co/u0U2yENup5 4 hours ago

TheMusicPost2

The Music Post https://t.co/m2tvVTB8wo - Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash - https://t.co/cHnDNRyLKu 5 hours ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash After initially pushing ahead with the show, Vanilla Ice has… https://t.co/ekNesBcx7r 6 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash - After initially pushing ahead with the show, Vanilla Ice h… https://t.co/REw8hDgeED 8 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash https://t.co/JoPp5fV24D 8 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash After initially pushing ahead with the show, Vanilla Ice has… https://t.co/MMyVDOFKI4 9 hours ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash https://t.co/sQlJSWUjka #RileyCamryn https://t.co/fUH6tiCXFS 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vanilla Ice Cancels July 4th Concert In Texas Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Vanilla Ice Cancels July 4th Concert In Texas Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Rapper Vanilla Ice has canceled his July 4th concert in Austin, Texas due to the large spike in coronavirus cases.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:21Published
Texas Residents Wanting To Take Car Trips This Holiday Will Need To Plan Ahead Due To Pandemic [Video]

Texas Residents Wanting To Take Car Trips This Holiday Will Need To Plan Ahead Due To Pandemic

Residents in Texas wanting to take car trips this holiday weekend will need to plan ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:05Published
Vanilla Ice to stage Independence Day concert amid coronavirus spike [Video]

Vanilla Ice to stage Independence Day concert amid coronavirus spike

Vanilla Ice has confirmed that he will be holding a beach party in Texas to celebrate US Independence Day.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:21Published