Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
Coronavirus updates: US surpasses 52K daily cases; Jersey Shore open, California beaches closed for July 4th; Texas mask mandate beginsIndia is expected to become the third worst-hit country. Face masks are now required in Texas as crowds flock to the Jersey Shore. Latest coronavirus news.
USATODAY.com
Live Coronavirus Updates: U.S. Leaders Change CourseGov. Greg Abbott of Texas ordered most state residents to wear masks in public, after opposing local officials’ efforts to require them. Britain’s prime..
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories July 3 AHere's the latest for Friday July 3rd: Pelosi, Schumer blast Trump over Russia-Afghanistan allegations; Texas governor makes masks mandatory in public for most..
USATODAY.com
Vanilla Ice American rapper
Vanilla Ice to perform concert in Texas despite COVID-19 surge
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Vanilla Ice cancels Independence Day gig
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:54Published
Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States
For This Fourth of July, Officials Say Celebrate Freedom by Staying HomeAs the nation staggers toward a holiday weekend during the coronavirus pandemic, health officials are pleading with residents to not make a bad situation worse.
NYTimes.com
Fourth of July: Why this Independence Day will be unlike any otherWith the usual parades and events on hold, it's set to be a unique year for US Independence Day.
BBC News
Austin, Texas Capital of Texas, United States
Austin schools suspend Black students nearly 5 times as often as white studentsIn the 2018-19 school year, when the Austin district gave 2,599 out-of-school suspensions, 7.4% of the district's Black students were suspended.
USATODAY.com
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources