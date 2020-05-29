Dodds calls for 'guarantees of delivery' from government

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anneliese Dodds Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer
Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak must extend furlough arrangements in areas like Leicester with local lockdowns, Labour urgesShadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds to call for a 'jobs, jobs, jobs' economic plan from the government
Independent
Dodds: Latest GDP figures very worrying indeed
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:32Published
Labour call on government to heal divisions
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:33Published
Shadow chancellor reacts to UK’s furlough changes
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:39Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
PM applauds role of people of Varanasi in helping needy during Covid crisisInteracting with representatives of various Varanasi-based non-government organisations via video link, the PM said Kashi has vigorously countered the..
IndiaTimes
Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
India's Covid tally climbs to 7,67,296India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus infections which pushed the nationwide Covid-19 caseload to 7,67,296 on Thursday, while the death toll..
IndiaTimes
Masks should be compulsory for all: CSIR DG after WHO confirms 'emerging evidence' of airborne Covid-19 spreadAs the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of Covid-19, CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research)..
IndiaTimes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic formulations against Covid-19 to be initiated in India, USIn a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-American scientists, academicians, and doctors on Wednesday, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh..
IndiaTimes
Conservative Party (UK) Centre-right political party in the United Kingdom
Conservative Party conference cancelledThe Conservatives have abandoned hopes of staging their party conference this year, axing the autumn event planned for Birmingham.
Independent
Philip Hammond warns against rise of 'anti-Chinese sentiment' within Conservative PartyFormer Tory cabinet minister says government had always been 'very frank with the Chinese in private'
Independent
'Better to have no deal' if Britain continues Brexit stance, says former Irish PM
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:13Published
The state of the political parties as the UK eases Covid-19 lockdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Facebook American online social networking service
Indian Army orders personnel to delete 89 apps including Facebook, Instagram, Tinder: ReportIt is to be noted that Centre has already banned 59 Chinese apps citing that these are"prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,..
DNA
ndian Army orders personnel to delete 89 apps including Facebook, Instagram, Tinder: ReportIt is to be noted that Centre has already banned 59 Chinese apps citing that these are"prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,..
DNA
Facebook audit finds 'setbacks' on civil rightsA two-year audit of Facebook's civil rights record found "serious setbacks" that have marred its progress on issues such as hate speech, misinformation and bias...
USATODAY.com
Facebook removes Roger Stone accounts linked to 'inauthentic behavior'Facebook said much of the "inauthentic behavior" occurred just before and after the 2016 election. It said it took down 54 associated accounts.
USATODAY.com
Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this