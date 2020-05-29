Dodds calls for "guarantees of delivery" from government

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called for "guarantees of delivery, not just warm words" from the government's Covid-19 economic recovery plan, claiming the Conservative party had a history of making promises without taking action.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn