Dodds calls for "guarantees of delivery" from government
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Dodds calls for 'guarantees of delivery' from government

Dodds calls for "guarantees of delivery" from government

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called for "guarantees of delivery, not just warm words" from the government's Covid-19 economic recovery plan, claiming the Conservative party had a history of making promises without taking action.

Report by Connerv.

