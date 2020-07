Watch how the world reacted to China's National Security Law for Hong Kong

China's imposition of the new National Security Law for Hong Kong has led to a barrage of criticism.

The US house of representatives approvedĀ sanctions that aim to penalise banks that do businessĀ with Chinese officials.

UK has allowed almost 3 million Hong Kong citizens to apply for citizenship.

Japan and Australia have also come out with strong statements condemningĀ China.

Watch this video to find out how the world responded to China's move.