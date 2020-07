Denver7 Exclusive: Sigourney Weaver on "Prayers for Bobby" returning to TV Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:43s - Published on July 3, 2020 Denver7 Exclusive: Sigourney Weaver on "Prayers for Bobby" returning to TV Denver7's exclusive interview with Sigourney Weaver. Why "Prayers for Bobby" still resonates today, and the Colorado connection you wouldn't have guessed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this