Final checks as London pub prepares to reopen ahead of 'Super Saturday'

The Toll Gate, a Weatherspoon pub in London, are finalising preparations as pubs and restaurants are set to reopen on Saturday (July 4).

Footage shows the pub's staff completing the finishing touches and practising how they will serve customers in accord with the government's guidelines.

Customers will have their temperature checked on the door before washing their hands and ordering at the bar.

Staff will bring the drinks over to the customer's tables.