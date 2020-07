Fire officials want to keep your Fourth of July safe Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:45s - Published 10 minutes ago Fire officials want to keep your Fourth of July safe Fire officials want to keep your 4th of July safe and sane. The number of illegal fireworks reports has gone up by nearly 7,000 reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend "THEY'RE ILLEGAL THEY BLOW UPTHEY FLY IN THE AIR.ONCE YOU LIGHT THEM YOU HAVE NOCONTROL OVER WHAT YOU ARE GOINGTO DO AND THEY ARE KNOWN TOCAUSE A LOT OF INJURIES, BURNHOUSES TREES AND DESTROYPROPERTY.IF YOU SPOT ILLEGALFIREWORKS...YOU ARE ENCOURAGED TO CALL3-1-1...OR GO TO "I-SPY-FIREWORKS DOTCOM."FROM JUNE 1ST TO JULY 2-ND---THE SITE HAS RECIEVED NEARLY9-THOUSAND REPORTS OF ILLEGALFIREWORKS...DURING THAT SAME TIME LASTYEAR, IT ONLY RECIEVED16-HUNDRED REPORTS.ADLIB TOSS TO JB







Tweets about this peirceevan RT @fox12oregon: With many professional firework shows cancelled due to COVID-19, Oregon fire officials want to remind residents to keep it… 1 week ago Fox12Oregon With many professional firework shows cancelled due to COVID-19, Oregon fire officials want to remind residents to… https://t.co/BevHPRSURU 1 week ago

Related videos from verified sources Staying safe this 4th of July



Fire officials reminding people to stay safe and follow local fireworks ordinances this 4th of July. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:30 Published 2 days ago Evacuations After Fireworks Wildfire In Utah



(CNN) A wildfire threatening homes in Utah was sparked by someone setting off fireworks, Utah Fire Info said early Sunday. The Traverse Fire was burning in the area of Traverse Mountain near the city.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 5 days ago Evacuations ordered after fireworks spark wildfire in Utah



Residents of Lehi, Utah have been told to evacuate after a wildfire started early on Sunday (June 28). The Traverse Fire was started by someone setting off fireworks and has spread across 150-200.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:22 Published 5 days ago