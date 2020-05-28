Whitty: 'Second wave' still very much a possibility

The UK may have to live with the threat posed by Covid-19 well into 2021, England's chief medical officer has warned. Professor Chris Whitty said he would be "surprised and delighted" if the UK was not in its current situation by next spring. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson prevents Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance from answering questions on the Dominic Cummings saga, with the pair later confirming they don't want to get involved in politics.
