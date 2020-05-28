Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Whitty: 'Second wave' still very much a possibility
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Whitty: 'Second wave' still very much a possibility

Whitty: 'Second wave' still very much a possibility

At a Government coronavirus press conference, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says that a second wave of Covid-19 cases is still possible and urges the public to remain alert.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chris Whitty Chris Whitty British physician and epidemiologist

CMO warns UK could be dealing with virus ‘into next spring’ [Video]

CMO warns UK could be dealing with virus ‘into next spring’

The UK may have to live with the threat posed by Covid-19 well into 2021, England's chief medical officer has warned. Professor Chris Whitty said he would be "surprised and delighted" if the UK was not in its current situation by next spring. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
Whitty: We should be planning for coronavirus to be here until 2021 [Video]

Whitty: We should be planning for coronavirus to be here until 2021

Chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, predicted that the country could have to cope with Covid-19 into 2021.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:26Published
Johnson stops experts from getting involved in Cummings row [Video]

Johnson stops experts from getting involved in Cummings row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson prevents Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance from answering questions on the Dominic Cummings saga, with the pair later confirming they don't want to get involved in politics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published


Tweets about this

PamSandwiches

Abbie, actually I hope everyone is listening to this press conference today. Very strong message from Chris Whitty in particular, t… https://t.co/FoowG5RRx2 46 minutes ago

vinod_d007

Political Rants @10DowningStreet @BorisJohnson @CMO_England @uksciencechief Sir Patrick Vallance & Chris Whitty have continuously… https://t.co/zLwO1u1Pxy 53 minutes ago

dragonmyst

🛡A🛡 They know the second wave is on its way. The advisors are giving out the main advice, as usual. Buzz word, Covid se… https://t.co/Xg8EoD5F3i 56 minutes ago

susanca75987113

susan carter @MattHancock @CMO_England What’s happened to Chris Whitty now the breafings have finished is he still in the loop… https://t.co/Wcl8qg5XmL 1 day ago

TonyBartley968

PerfectSense @xxcarlybeexx Oh my god!. He’s so selfish and is going to kill us all!. He’s not even wearing a mask on the photo!.… https://t.co/ghbbix4w6J 5 days ago

karen55368393

karen RT @GaryMur52215667: @CMO_England Hello Mr Whitty, in all fairness, if Cummings hasn’t have done what he done people would still be complia… 1 week ago

GaryMur52215667

Gary Murphy @CMO_England Hello Mr Whitty, in all fairness, if Cummings hasn’t have done what he done people would still be comp… https://t.co/2MqBkvfPaC 1 week ago