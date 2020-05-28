Whitty: 'Second wave' still very much a possibility Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published 6 minutes ago Whitty: 'Second wave' still very much a possibility At a Government coronavirus press conference, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says that a second wave of Covid-19 cases is still possible and urges the public to remain alert. 0

The UK may have to live with the threat posed by Covid-19 well into 2021, England's chief medical officer has warned. Professor Chris Whitty said he would be "surprised and delighted" if the UK was not in its current situation by next spring. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:52 Published on January 1, 1970 Whitty: We should be planning for coronavirus to be here until 2021



Chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, predicted that the country could have to cope with Covid-19 into 2021. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:26 Published on January 1, 1970 Johnson stops experts from getting involved in Cummings row



Prime Minister Boris Johnson prevents Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance from answering questions on the Dominic Cummings saga, with the pair later confirming they don't want to get involved in politics. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published on January 1, 1970



