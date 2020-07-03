DIY 'Lamborghini' seen driving on the streets of eastern India

A DIY modified car that resembles a Lamborghini was seen driving through the streets of Imphal in the region of Manipur.

Footage from July 2 shows the car that is supposed to represent a luxury vehicle from the Lamborghini brand.

The original vehicle is speculated to be a Maruti Suzuki Zen hatchback but the interesting body kit gives an impression of a supercar.

The filmer said: "The car does not have any registration numbers on it.

"I got a chance to film when there is a short traffic stop.

"The driver was excited when we filmed his car."