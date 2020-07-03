WEB EXTRA: Disinfected In Barcelona
The Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona, Spain, is disinfected before reopening
WEB EXTRA: Coronavirus TributeChrist the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, displays a coronavirus tribute.
WEB EXTRA: A Special 'Sesame Street' Thank YouElmo and Cookie Monster thanked healthcare workers in Langhorne, Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The two furry monsters rode along with the fire department to see the St. Mary's Medical Center staff and..
WEB EXTRA: Palm Beach Residents Challenge Mask MandateTheir lawsuit seeks injunctive relief to overturn the county's order.