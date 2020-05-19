Duke of Cambridge enjoys first pint ahead of pub reopening

The Duke of Cambridge revealed he was a cider man as he enjoyed a pint at The Rose & Crown in Norfolk ahead of pubs across the country reopening on Saturday, when Covid-19 lockdown measures ease.

Prince William spoke to the pub landlord and staff about their experience living through the pandemic, and how they have adapted their operations in order to safely serve customers.

Report by Etemadil.

