Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duke of Cambridge enjoys first pint ahead of pub reopening
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:23s - Published
Duke of Cambridge enjoys first pint ahead of pub reopening

Duke of Cambridge enjoys first pint ahead of pub reopening

The Duke of Cambridge revealed he was a cider man as he enjoyed a pint at The Rose & Crown in Norfolk ahead of pubs across the country reopening on Saturday, when Covid-19 lockdown measures ease.

Prince William spoke to the pub landlord and staff about their experience living through the pandemic, and how they have adapted their operations in order to safely serve customers.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 20th and 21st-century member of the British royal family

Princess Diana As A Mom [Video]

Princess Diana As A Mom

Princess Diana is perhaps best known for her roles as a humanitarian, style icon and mother. It was the latter role that made her particularly relatable to people around the world. The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984. Until her death in 1997, Diana made many public appearances with her sons, in both formal and informal settings, which resulted in countless sweet mom moments.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Canadian medical staff to mark Canada Day [Video]

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Canadian medical staff to mark Canada Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to visit frontline workers in Canada after hearing how they have been battling the coronavirus outbreak.William and Kate held a video call with six members of staff, who sat socially distanced in their blue scrubs, from Fraser Health’s Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia to mark Canada Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Watch: SBS World News live

 Coming up on SBS World News, Qantas axes 6-thousand jobs, America's biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases in 2 months and Prince William takes every precaution..
SBS

Rose and Crown, Stoke Newington Rose and Crown, Stoke Newington pub in Stoke Newington, London


Norfolk, Virginia Norfolk, Virginia Independent city in Virginia, United States

Norfolk treasure-hunter puts finds down to 'beginner's luck'

 Having unearthed two rare Anglo-Saxon treasures, Mel Hollwoger hopes for "something Celtic" next.
BBC News
Why does Prince Philip prefer to live away from Queen Elizabeth? [Video]

Why does Prince Philip prefer to live away from Queen Elizabeth?

The royal pair are isolating at Windsor Castle where they are expected to remain for the foreseeable future but the Duke of Edinburgh has been mostly based in Norfolk since his retirement in 2017.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:59Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Businesses adapt to the post-lockdown "new normal" [Video]

Businesses adapt to the post-lockdown "new normal"

As businesses prepare to reopen across England from tomorrow, business owners and workers have adapted their business to the government's "Covid safe" guidelines with various creative solutions. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published
PM addresses public ahead of further lockdown easing [Video]

PM addresses public ahead of further lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined the government's policy shift from "blanket, national measures to targetted, local measures", as the reopening of venues including pubs goes ahead this weekend despite a local coronavirus outbreak in Leicester. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:02Published
Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward [Video]

Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward

American attorney Gloria Allred has criticised the failure of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, to come forward for questioning about his connection to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Ms Allred insisted that awaiting summons was inappropriate and asked if he required a "gold plated invitation delivered by footman" to come forward himself. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:34Published
Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest "just the beginning" [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest "just the beginning"

American attorney Gloria Allred says the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite with ties to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on charges of sex trafficking and perjury is "just the beginning of the journey" towards justice for the victims. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:27Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

William jokes he’s looking forward to the pub as he meets ambulance staff [Video]

William jokes he’s looking forward to the pub as he meets ambulance staff

The Duke of Cambridge has joked that he is looking forward to having a pint in the pub, as he praised ambulance staff for “all your hard work”. William visited crews from King’s Lynn Ambulance..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published