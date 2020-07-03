Global  
 

Tampa Bay beach hotels seeing rebound as bookings near max capacity for holiday weekend
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Tampa Bay area beach towns are seeing a bit of a rebound this Fourth of July holiday weekend, with bookings near max capacity.

Right now, the hospitality industry is working extra hard to make sure they’re bringing back business safely.

