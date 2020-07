Local hospital restricting visitors due to coronavirus pandemic

THIS WEEK COULD PUSH LOCALHEALTH CARE FACILITIES TO THEBRINK BY THE MIDDLE OF THEMONTH.<< A WARNING IN BOLD REDLETTERS.

THIS FLYER HANDED TOTHOSE WANTING TO SEE LOVEDONES AT J-F-K MEDICAL CENTER'SMAIN CAMPUS AND NORTH CAMPUSAS WELL AS PALMS WEST HOSPITALIN PALM BEACH COUNTY& WARN&NVISITORS ALLOWED.“IN THE VERYNEAR FUTURE, ALL OF OURHOSPITALS IN PALM BEACH COUNTYARE GOING TO BE STRAINED TOCAPACITY” INFECTIONS DISEASESPECIALIST DOCTOR DAVID DODSONSEES INTENSIVE CARE UNIT BEDSFILL UP ACROSS THE REGIONFOLLOWING THE SPIKE IN COVIDCASES.

WHILE ACCORDING TO THESTATE'S CORONAVIRUS DASHBOARD- INDIAN RIVER, MARTIN, ANDOKEECHOBEE COUNTIES HAVEPLENTY OF I-C-U BEDS.

PALMBEACH COUNTY HOSPITALS ARE 72-PERCENT FULL&ST.

LUCIE COUNTY86- PERCENT OCCUPIED.

BUTDOCTOR DODSON SAYS THIS RECORDWEEK OF CORONA VIRUSDIAGNOSES&MEANS MORE INFECTEDPEOPLE WILL NEEDHOSPITALIZATION IN A WEEKTWO.“WHEN THE NUMBERS GO UPON THE FRONT END, THE CAPACITYOF THE HOSPITALS ARE GOING TOBE STRETCHED AND ICONCERNED” DODSON ADDSTHEREAMONG PEOPLE 45 AND UNDER&THEFASTEST GROWING GROUP OFCORONAVIRUS PATIENTS, WHO GETSICK ENOUGH TO NEED TO STAY INA HOSPITAL“THEY TEND TO HAVELESS MORTALITY, BUT IT SEEMSLIKE, IN A CLINICALOBSERVATION, IT SEEMS LIKETHEY STAY LONGER TO FIGHT OFFTHE VIRUS”“HOSPITALS IN OURREGION ARE NOT AT THE BRINK OFCAPACITY YET&BUT IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY, THE NUMBER OFCORONAVIRUS CASES AVERAGEDMORE THAN 400 A DAY THISWEEK&A SITUATION THAT COULDPUT A SEVERE STRAIN ON THELOCAL HEALTH CARE SYSTEM BYTHE MID-JULY.

DAVE BOHMAN,WPTV NEWSCHANNEL ”