Protesters March From Elijah McClain Memorial To Aurora Police Station
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:04s
The demonstrators want the other two officers involved in Elijah's death to be fired.

Officers Investigated After Taking Photos At Elijah McClain Memorial

Several Aurora Police Department officers are under investigation over photos taken at the memorial site for Elijah McClain.
Also reported by Denver Post, Seattle Times, USATODAY.com


Police chief fires three Colorado officers over photo taken near memorial site for Elijah McClain

The interim police chief of Aurora, Colo., on Friday fired two officers who she said were in a photo taken near the memorial site for Elijah McClain.
Also reported by USATODAY.com


Body cam video shows the night Elijah McClain was confronted by Aurora Police

Colorado Governor Jared Polis appointed state Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate the death of Elijah McClain.
USATODAY.com - Published



3 Aurora Police Officers Fired, 1 Resigned Over Elijah McClain Photo Scandal [Video]

3 Aurora Police Officers Fired, 1 Resigned Over Elijah McClain Photo Scandal

The officers were involved in a photo scandal that showed uniformed officers posing in a chokehold near Elijah McClain's memorial.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:32
Elijah McClain Protesters March From Memorial Site To Aurora Police Headquarters [Video]

Elijah McClain Protesters March From Memorial Site To Aurora Police Headquarters

The protesters are upset at the way Aurora police have handled the death investigation of the 23-year-old.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:02
Demonstrators Gather For Elijah McClain Rally [Video]

Demonstrators Gather For Elijah McClain Rally

The rally is in response to the Aurora Police Department's actions regarding the photo scandal.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:37