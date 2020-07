Long queues form outside hairdressers and salons in Central London

As barbershops and salons opened in England this morning, long queues formed for the first post-lockdown haircut.

At one barbershop, Rogers in Soho, the owner, Roger, commented he was "looking forward to a little bit of money now." Hairdressers and barber shops are able to open from today (4 July), but with extra safety measures in place