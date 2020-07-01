Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Swami Vivekananda's 118th death anniversary: A peek into his lesser known life | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Swami Vivekananda's 118th death anniversary: A peek into his lesser known life | Oneindia News

Swami Vivekananda's 118th death anniversary: A peek into his lesser known life | Oneindia News

July 4 marks the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, India’s respected spiritual leader who was believed to make impossible possible.

Born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda was known as Narendra Nath Datta in his pre-monastic life.

With a special interest in Western philosophy and history, Vivekananda was often assailed by doubts about the existence of God.

It was during this time, that he met Sri Ramakrishna, who later became his guru.Swami Vivekananda founded Ramakrishna Mission on 1 May 1897 for one's own salvation and for the welfare of the world.

He was a great thinker, great orator and passionate patriot.

Apart from his brilliant intelligence, there are many lesser known facts about his life that people don't know about.

#118thDeathAnniversary

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid fears gives rise to apathy: Family forced to store body in freezer | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid fears gives rise to apathy: Family forced to store body in freezer | Oneindia News

In Tamil Nadu custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Fenix , 4 cops arrested for murder; Kolkata family forced to keep 71-year-old's body in freezer as doctors refuse to issue death certificate without Covid..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:38Published
The Galwan Valley: Why is it so important to India and China, a peek into history | Oneindia News [Video]

The Galwan Valley: Why is it so important to India and China, a peek into history | Oneindia News

India and China dispute has been raging over the Galvan Valley which witnessed a clash recently in which 20 soldiers including Indian Army Colonel Santosh Babu died. The region of Galvan River has had..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:07Published
Doctor's Day special tribute: Listen in to Doctors' sharing their memorable moments | Oneindia News [Video]

Doctor's Day special tribute: Listen in to Doctors' sharing their memorable moments | Oneindia News

On this Doctor's Day our special tribute to all the Doctor's who make our lives better. Doctors share their life experiences that changed their lives and why they decided to become a doctor and what..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:42Published