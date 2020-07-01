Swami Vivekananda's 118th death anniversary: A peek into his lesser known life | Oneindia News

July 4 marks the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, India’s respected spiritual leader who was believed to make impossible possible.

Born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda was known as Narendra Nath Datta in his pre-monastic life.

With a special interest in Western philosophy and history, Vivekananda was often assailed by doubts about the existence of God.

It was during this time, that he met Sri Ramakrishna, who later became his guru.Swami Vivekananda founded Ramakrishna Mission on 1 May 1897 for one's own salvation and for the welfare of the world.

He was a great thinker, great orator and passionate patriot.

Apart from his brilliant intelligence, there are many lesser known facts about his life that people don't know about.

#118thDeathAnniversary