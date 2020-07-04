Ghislaine Maxwell And Her High-Profile Defender Share One Uncomfortable Situation

Media heiress Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested this week, and faces multiple felony charges connected to Jeffrey Epstein and sex trafficking girls.

However, Newser reports she has at least one high-profile ally: Celebrity attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Dershowitz wrote in The Spectator that he and his friends never saw Maxwell behave inappropriately.

Maxwell and Dershowitz have something in common.

Both are accused of sexual misconduct by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Dershowitz says Maxwell might go free thanks to an expired statute of limitations or immunity received in Epstein's plea deal.