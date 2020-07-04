The Mile supports kids running program

New flag pole.

Today marked the 40th year for a patriotic race.

It's called "the mile" and it's organized by the wabash valley road runners.

This is normally the second race of the season... but the race director says it was the first this year due to covid-19.

There was no race day registration or awards ceremony -- also due to the pandemic.

Wabash valley road runners membership coordinator and the mile director 22:44:34 - :45 "today we're supposed to be with family and we may not be with our immediate family but this is our running family so we are very grateful that we were able to host this race and be with our running family today."

Proceeds from today's race will benefit the wabash valley road runners kids running program.

2-hundred children take part in