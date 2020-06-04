A prayer walk and rally on July 4th at the old Lee County Courthouse in Tupelo

|
The state..
Churches are participating in rallies to pray for our leaders, race relations, and unity.
Wtva's bronson woodruff visited one rally this morning at the lee county courthouse on jefferson street.
Wtva 9 news.."
At 9 this morning, probably thirty people gathered here at the old courthouse to pray and walk around the courthouse.
The group who organized this is called mission mississippi, a christian group dedicated to healing racial divisions.
Take pkg: people gathered in front of the courthouse to ask god for wisdom, guidance, and unity for all people today.
