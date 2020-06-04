Global  

A prayer walk and rally on July 4th at the old Lee County Courthouse in Tupelo
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
On July 4th across the state, churches participated in prayer rallies to pray for our leaders, race relations, and for unity.

One rally happened at the old Lee County courthouse on Jefferson Street.

At 9 this morning, probably thirty people gathered here at the old courthouse to pray and walk around the courthouse.

The group who organized this is called mission mississippi, a christian group dedicated to healing racial divisions.

Take pkg: people gathered in front of the courthouse to ask god for wisdom, guidance, and unity for all people today.

