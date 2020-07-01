Global  

Philippines: Parts of Manila impose two-day ‘hard lockdown’
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Philippines: Parts of Manila impose two-day ‘hard lockdown’

Philippines: Parts of Manila impose two-day ‘hard lockdown’

The Philippines does a u-turn on easing its coronavirus lockdowns, after a surge in infections in the capital.

Philippines Philippines Country in Southeast Asia

