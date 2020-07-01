Philippines: Parts of Manila impose two-day ‘hard lockdown’

|
Philippines Country in Southeast Asia
Philippine journalist's conviction 'a blow to press freedom'
China warned not to impinge on Philippines' territoryForeign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Friday warned China of the “severest response” – diplomatic and whatever else is appropriate – from Manila if it..
Hope dims for missing people in Philippine sea collision as search continuesMANILA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said there is little chance of finding survivors after a Philippine fishing boat collided with a..
Japan extends $464 million loan for Philippines COVID-19 responseMANILA--Japan will extend a 50 billion yen ($464 million) loan to the Philippine government to help its emergency measures to fight its coronavirus outbreak, its..
Manila Capital and chief port of the Philippines
Asia Today: Philippines extends lockdown in central cityMANILA, Philippines (AP) � The Philippine president has retained a strict lockdown in a central city he described as a new coronavirus hot spot, while the..
