Kanye West says he is running for US president
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Kanye West says he is running for US president

Kanye West says he is running for US president

Chart-topping rap star Kanye West has revealed via social media he is running for US president.

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

Rapper Kanye West to run for US Presidential Election [Video]

Rapper Kanye West to run for US Presidential Election

Rapper Kanye West announced that he's running for US Presidential election. The 43-year-old musician announced the news on his official Twitter handle. His tweet came four months before the US elections. The US Presidential election will be held on November 03, this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
Kanye West announces presidential bid [Video]

Kanye West announces presidential bid

American rapper Kanye West announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 - and he appears to have the backing of Elon Musk. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

