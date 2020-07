Nurses join 'clap for carers' as NHS turns 72 Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published 4 minutes ago Nurses join 'clap for carers' as NHS turns 72 Staff at St Helier Hospital in the London Borough of Sutton were joined by members of the public in the latest Clap for Our Carers as Britain's National Health Service turned 72. 0

Staff at St Helier Hospital in the London Borough of Sutton were joined by members of the public in the latest Clap for Our Carers as Britain's National Health Service turned 72. Passing motorists also beeped their horns in appreciation, in video filmed at 5pm on Sunday (July 5).







