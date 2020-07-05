How Democracies Are Ganging Up On Huawei

CNN reports Chinese tech giant Huawei is facing challenges on multiple fronts.

Fresh US sanctions have cut off the Chinese tech company's access to vital American technology to a greater extent than ever before.

Not only that, countries and mobile network operators are now wondering whether Huawei will be able to deliver on its 5G promises.

Anti-China sentiment from India and elsewhere is complicating matters even more.

Europe and India share a growing sense of unease following years of substantial investment by China.

India last week banned TikTok and several other Chinese apps, saying they pose a "threat to sovereignty and integrity." Big democracies right now are singing in a chorus.

They understand what's at stake.

Chaitanya Giri, Analyst Gateway House, Indian foreign policy think tank