FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim

The commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday didn't defend a claim recently made by President Donald Trump.

But according to CNN, he didn't support it, either.

Dr. Stephen Hahn is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

At a White House Independence Day event on Saturday, Trump made an unfounded claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are 'totally harmless.'

In a CNN interview with Dana Bash on Sunday, Dr.