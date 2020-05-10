FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim

|
Stephen Hahn (oncologist) American radiation and medical oncologist
FDA commissioner refuses to comment on Trump's claim that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are 'harmless'Trump calls 99% of COVID cases "harmless" in his July 4 speech. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn refused to comment on the claim.
The Top Health Leaders Of The US Are Now In Coronavirus Quarantine
In leaked call, Obama describes Trump handling of virus as 'chaotic'
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden
Trump Turns His Back On Advisers' Campaign Strategy Counsel
Prince Andrew Sought Washington Lobbyist to Help With Epstein CaseLawyers for the prince consulted a lobbyist with connections in Trump foreign policy circles. No deal was struck.
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
Demand for dexamethasone rises after study finds COVID-19 benefits, FDA data showsThe steroid dexamethasone, shown to reduce COVID-19 deaths, was in shortage before the pandemic and has gotten more scarce.
FDA says a coronavirus vaccine would have to be at least 50% effective to be approvedA coronavirus vaccine would ideally be proven to be at least 50% effective for the Food and Drug Administration to approve it.
Gilead to Charge $3,120 Per Patient for Typical Covid-19 Treatment
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speechUS President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to defeat the "radical left," in an Independence Day speech at the White House that condemned recent protests against..
President Donald Trump hosts Independence Day celebration at White HousePresident Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed visitors to the White House's South Lawn to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Masked, Gloved Waiters To Serve First Responders At White House Party
Dana Bash American journalist
Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States
Soaring COVID-19 cases overshadow July 4 weekend
Flocks of people head to the beach for Fourth of July weekendCrowds flock to beaches during July 4th weekend as some states ease coronavirus restrictions.
Coronavirus updates: Trump, America celebrate Independence Day weekend amid COVID-19 surgeFourth of July weekend festivities were winding down Sunday after a day of crowded beaches and a night of fireworks that drew large crowds. Latest news.
