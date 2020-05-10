Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:45s - Published
FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim

FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim

The commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday didn't defend a claim recently made by President Donald Trump.

But according to CNN, he didn't support it, either.

Dr. Stephen Hahn is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

At a White House Independence Day event on Saturday, Trump made an unfounded claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are 'totally harmless.'

In a CNN interview with Dana Bash on Sunday, Dr.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stephen Hahn (oncologist) Stephen Hahn (oncologist) American radiation and medical oncologist

FDA commissioner refuses to comment on Trump's claim that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are 'harmless'

 Trump calls 99% of COVID cases "harmless" in his July 4 speech. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn refused to comment on the claim.
USATODAY.com
The Top Health Leaders Of The US Are Now In Coronavirus Quarantine [Video]

The Top Health Leaders Of The US Are Now In Coronavirus Quarantine

An assortment of the US's top health leaders are in coronavirus quarantine, including its leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. According to Gizmodo, it's a sign COVID-19 is spreading between the people in charge of making important decisions about the pandemic. Dr. Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, and FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn are all quarantining after exposure to COVID-19.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
In leaked call, Obama describes Trump handling of virus as 'chaotic' [Video]

In leaked call, Obama describes Trump handling of virus as 'chaotic'

Former President Obama, who has largely kept out of the fray even as President Trump has blamed his Democratic administration for a variety of problems related to the pandemic, described Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as "chaotic" on a call, a source said. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:30Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden [Video]

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden

Polls taken around Independence Day in an election year tend to be highly correlated with the November results in incumbent contests. And according to CNN, that means incumbent candidate President Donald J. Trump is in a lot of trouble. A new Monmouth University poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden with a 53% to 41% lead over Trump. The average live interview poll conducted over the last month also has Biden ahead by a similar 11-point margin.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
Trump Turns His Back On Advisers' Campaign Strategy Counsel [Video]

Trump Turns His Back On Advisers' Campaign Strategy Counsel

US President Donald J. Trump is rejecting advisers' concerns about the way he's trying to get re-elected in November. According to Business Insider, Trump is convinced that divisive, angry rhetoric appealing to his core of white supporters is the key. He applied that strategy in his Mount Rushmore address, warning in an incendiary speech of an America imperiled by 'far-left fascists.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Prince Andrew Sought Washington Lobbyist to Help With Epstein Case

 Lawyers for the prince consulted a lobbyist with connections in Trump foreign policy circles. No deal was struck.
NYTimes.com

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

Demand for dexamethasone rises after study finds COVID-19 benefits, FDA data shows

 The steroid dexamethasone, shown to reduce COVID-19 deaths, was in shortage before the pandemic and has gotten more scarce.
USATODAY.com

FDA says a coronavirus vaccine would have to be at least 50% effective to be approved

 A coronavirus vaccine would ideally be proven to be at least 50% effective for the Food and Drug Administration to approve it.
USATODAY.com
Gilead to Charge $3,120 Per Patient for Typical Covid-19 Treatment [Video]

Gilead to Charge $3,120 Per Patient for Typical Covid-19 Treatment

Gilead is the pharmaceutical company behind a drug that’s been approved for COVID emergencies. The FDA officially announced the medicine could be used in treating COVID-19 patients. Gilead has now announced the drug will cost $3,120 per typical treatment course for insured individuals. Research has indicated the drug could cut the recovery time for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. It could shorten satsy by several days, reports Gizmodo.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speech

 US President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to defeat the "radical left," in an Independence Day speech at the White House that condemned recent protests against..
WorldNews

President Donald Trump hosts Independence Day celebration at White House

 President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed visitors to the White House's South Lawn to celebrate the Fourth of July.
 
USATODAY.com
Masked, Gloved Waiters To Serve First Responders At White House Party [Video]

Masked, Gloved Waiters To Serve First Responders At White House Party

Pre-COVID-19, the White House was always one of the busiest social hubs in Washington. But since late March, it's been on virtual lockdown. This week, however, party preparation began anew. Previously laid off staff have returned this week to set up the White House July Fourth party. Guests will be front-line workers and their families, including law enforcement, doctors, nurses, and others, as well as members of the military.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:46Published

Dana Bash Dana Bash American journalist


Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

Soaring COVID-19 cases overshadow July 4 weekend [Video]

Soaring COVID-19 cases overshadow July 4 weekend

[NFA] Rising coronavirus cases in 39 U.S. states cast a shadow over the nation's Fourth of July celebrations as health experts worried that holiday parties will cause a further spike in infections that could overwhelm hospitals. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published

Flocks of people head to the beach for Fourth of July weekend

 Crowds flock to beaches during July 4th weekend as some states ease coronavirus restrictions.
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Trump, America celebrate Independence Day weekend amid COVID-19 surge

 Fourth of July weekend festivities were winding down Sunday after a day of crowded beaches and a night of fireworks that drew large crowds. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

FDA head refuses to defend Trump claim that 99 per cent of COVID-19 cases are 'harmless'

The commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to defend U.S. President Donald...
CTV News - Published


Tweets about this

EdwardjPhillip2

Edward j. Phillips Sunday shows - FDA commissioner declines to deny or confirm Trump claim that 99 percent of COVID-19 cases are 'harm… https://t.co/MBTGXVjLXT 38 minutes ago

MarcusNannini

Marcus Nannini Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn declined on Sunday to confirm or deny whether Presiden… https://t.co/iLPB0BAvT6 1 hour ago

LynnDorisC

Lynn Doris Corum Simple: FDA commissioner declines to confirm or deny Trump claim that 99% of COVID-19 cases are 'harmless' because… https://t.co/0AGeYFRd3p 3 hours ago

MarcusNannini

Marcus Nannini Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn declined on Sunday to confirm or deny whether Presiden… https://t.co/g4zmSusmT5 3 hours ago

MarcusNannini

Marcus Nannini Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn declined on Sunday to confirm or deny whether Presiden… https://t.co/hyKPMa0B1k 3 hours ago

MarcusNannini

Marcus Nannini Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn repeatedly declined on Sunday to confirm or deny wheth… https://t.co/yoO6M8NZGK 3 hours ago

AJDMaru

CheekyMaru is home 😷✨ Trump says 99% of coronavirus cases are “harmless”. FDA Commissioner can neither confirm nor deny. For fucks sake… https://t.co/sC7oZwaYGm 4 hours ago

CaplanComms

Aric Caplan Causation? #FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn declined on Sunday to confirm or deny whether Trump’s claim that 99 perce… https://t.co/ZU7tr5WZdp 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump claims 75-year-old injured by cops may be 'ANTIFA' [Video]

Trump claims 75-year-old injured by cops may be 'ANTIFA'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday promoted an unfounded claim that a 75-year-old man critically injured by police in Buffalo may have been trying to sabotage police equipment on behalf of an..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:33Published