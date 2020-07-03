Global  

Bryson DeChambeau wins the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Bryson DeChambeau wins the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bryson DeChambeau has won the 2nd annual Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club with a score of 23-under.

That's two strokes less than Nate Lashley's winning score last year.

Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots

DETROIT (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau got the result he was looking for from transforming his body. With...
Seattle Times - Published

Bryson DeChambeau tied for early 2nd-round lead in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau chose to compete in the Rocket Mortgage Classic while many of the...
Seattle Times - Published


NapaRegister

Napa Valley Register In his first victory of the season and sixth overall, DeChambeau became the first PGA Tour player since 2004 to lea… https://t.co/KN6OWDBfV9 3 minutes ago

BobYMCA

Bob McDowell RT @Sportsnet: With some jaw-dropping drives and clutch putts, Bryson DeChambeau won the @RocketClassic by three strokes for his first vict… 5 minutes ago

NufcedKevin

Kevin H. RT @GolfDigest: Hard work pays off. 💪 With a final-round 65, Bryson DeChambeau wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic to earn his sixth PGA Tour… 5 minutes ago

Malutic_Live

Malutic Live Bryson DeChambeau flashes newfound power in Rocket Mortgage Classic victory https://t.co/Hs4RrcsIfP 10 minutes ago

CapitalSportsNC

Capital Sports New post: Webb Simpson finishes in Top 10; Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots https://t.co/1zAKXqGTPF 10 minutes ago

cbcDougDirks

Doug Dirks Beefed-up Bryson DeChambeau wins @PGATOUR Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday by 3 shots, Canada's Adam Hadwin finish… https://t.co/QEnJ2jsiyj 15 minutes ago

MarianMme16513

Marian Moore RT @DustinLNolan: Former John Deere Classic winner Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots Story Here: https://t.co/CJyk… 15 minutes ago

OutdoorXtreme

seaghan RT @GolfCentral: Bryson DeChambeau bet on himself (the casino) and cashed Sunday in Detroit. Full purse, FedExCup breakdowns for Rocket Mo… 20 minutes ago


DeChambeau: No issue with critics [Video]

DeChambeau: No issue with critics

Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his three-shot victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classics and how he reacts to those questioning his style of golf.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:26Published
DeChambeau explains cameraman incident [Video]

DeChambeau explains cameraman incident

Bryson DeChambeau explains why he confronted a cameraman during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:00Published