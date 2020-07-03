Bryson DeChambeau wins the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:44s - Published 3 minutes ago Bryson DeChambeau wins the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic Bryson DeChambeau has won the 2nd annual Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club with a score of 23-under. That's two strokes less than Nate Lashley's winning score last year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots DETROIT (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau got the result he was looking for from transforming his body. With...

Seattle Times - Published 2 hours ago



Bryson DeChambeau tied for early 2nd-round lead in Detroit DETROIT (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau chose to compete in the Rocket Mortgage Classic while many of the...

Seattle Times - Published 2 days ago







Tweets about this Napa Valley Register In his first victory of the season and sixth overall, DeChambeau became the first PGA Tour player since 2004 to lea… https://t.co/KN6OWDBfV9 3 minutes ago Bob McDowell RT @Sportsnet: With some jaw-dropping drives and clutch putts, Bryson DeChambeau won the @RocketClassic by three strokes for his first vict… 5 minutes ago Kevin H. RT @GolfDigest: Hard work pays off. 💪 With a final-round 65, Bryson DeChambeau wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic to earn his sixth PGA Tour… 5 minutes ago Malutic Live Bryson DeChambeau flashes newfound power in Rocket Mortgage Classic victory https://t.co/Hs4RrcsIfP 10 minutes ago Capital Sports New post: Webb Simpson finishes in Top 10; Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots https://t.co/1zAKXqGTPF 10 minutes ago Doug Dirks Beefed-up Bryson DeChambeau wins @PGATOUR Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday by 3 shots, Canada's Adam Hadwin finish… https://t.co/QEnJ2jsiyj 15 minutes ago Marian Moore RT @DustinLNolan: Former John Deere Classic winner Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots Story Here: https://t.co/CJyk… 15 minutes ago seaghan RT @GolfCentral: Bryson DeChambeau bet on himself (the casino) and cashed Sunday in Detroit. Full purse, FedExCup breakdowns for Rocket Mo… 20 minutes ago