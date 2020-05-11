Global  

Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official
Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official

Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official

Stephen Hahn, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said on Sunday it was "too early to tell" if it would be safe for people to attend August's Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida.

