Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official

Stephen Hahn (oncologist) American radiation and medical oncologist
Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine predictionUnlike President Trump, Dr Stephen Hahn says he "can't predict" when a Covid-19 vaccine will arrive.
BBC News
FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim
FDA commissioner refuses to comment on Trump's claim that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are 'harmless'Trump calls 99% of COVID cases "harmless" in his July 4 speech. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn refused to comment on the claim.
USATODAY.com
The Top Health Leaders Of The US Are Now In Coronavirus Quarantine
Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party
Republicans Pick Jacksonville, Florida, as Alternative Convention Site
Donald Trump Says RNC Will Not Take Place in North Carolina
Trump Says Republican National Convention Will Not Be In North Carolina
Three States Offer To Host RNC If Trump Pulls Out Of NC
Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party
Jacksonville, the new site for Donald Trump's convention speech, will require masks in public, indoorsCity officials said they haven't decided whether to mandate masks during the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled for Aug. 24 to Aug. 27.
USATODAY.com
Trump to accept Republican nomination in Florida
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
Demand for dexamethasone rises after study finds COVID-19 benefits, FDA data showsThe steroid dexamethasone, shown to reduce COVID-19 deaths, was in shortage before the pandemic and has gotten more scarce.
USATODAY.com
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Brain-Eating Amoeba Shows Up In Florida
Florida COVID-19 cases spike to new daily record
Florida boaters head out to celebrate 4th of JulyThe of Fourth of July restrictions didn't stop boaters from heading out in Palm Beach County, Florida. (July 4)
USATODAY.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Top 11 MillionCoronavirus cases have surpassed 11 million worldwide, as the outbreak continues to surge in several countries including the United States, where case numbers..
WorldNews
Jacksonville, Florida Largest city in Florida
'Not random': Florida man fatally shot while waiting in line for a job at Amazon, police sayOne man was killed and two others injured in a shooting on Monday at an Amazon warehouse in Jacksonville, Florida, police say.
USATODAY.com
